In a first, RSS to have woman chief guest at Dussehra event

In a first, RSS to have woman chief guest at Dussehra event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 15, 2022 20:00 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has invited acclaimed mountaineer Santosh Yadav to be the chief guest at its annual Dussehra function in Nagpur.

IMAGE: Mountaineer Santosh Yadav. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RSSorg/Twitter

She will be the first woman chief guest at the event where the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat lays out its views on a variety of germane issues and sets its agenda, said RSS' joint publicity chief Narender Thakur.

 

Yadav, 54, is the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice.

The RSS has traditionally invited distinguished persons from different walks of life as its chief guest at the much anticipated event.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and former president Pranab Mukherjee have been among the chief guests in the recent years.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
