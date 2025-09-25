HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
In a first, Agni-Prime fired from rail-based launcher

September 25, 2025 10:18 IST

India has successfully carried out test firing of Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Test-firing of Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system. Photograph: Courtesy @rajnathsingh/X

This next generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features.

This is the first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher. It has the capability to move on rail network allowing users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility, he said in an X post.

 
