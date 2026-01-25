In a first, 41 Maoist-free Chhattisgarh villages set to celebrate R-Day

The tricolour will be hoisted for the first time on the occasion of Republic Day in 41 villages freed from Maoist influence in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, the move emphatically underlining the success in the fight to end 'Red Terror' and heralding peace and development.

IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel pose for a group picture after completing a year-long strategic advance into the Abujhmad region, successfully sealing the last major interstate corridor used by Maoists, in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, November 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Of these, 13 villages are in Bijapur district, 18 in Narayanpur and 10 in Sukma, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"The 76th Republic Day will be celebrated for the first time with zeal and enthusiasm in 41 villages of Bastar division. These villages, which had remained disconnected from such national celebrations for decades, are now actively participating in the democratic and constitutional spirit of the nation," he said.

Key Points Of the 41 villages, 13 are in Bijapur district, 18 in Narayanpur and 10 in Sukma

The recent establishment of security camps in these villages played a crucial role in restoring confidence and a sense of belonging among the locals

The killing of senior Maoists such as Basavaraju, K Ramachandra Reddy, Sudhakar, Katta Satyanarayana Reddy and others in Abhujmad, National Park area significantly weakened Maoist influence in the region

The establishment of security camps in these locations over the past few months has played a crucial role in restoring confidence, governance, and a sense of belonging among the local population, he added.

"This positive transformation has been made possible due to the sustained efforts of security forces and cooperation of local communities. Last year, 13 villages hoisted the national flag for the first time on August 15. Now, a total of 54 villages, including these 13 villages, will celebrate Republic Day for the first time," the IG said.

The neutralisation of senior Maoist cadres such as Basavaraju, K Ramachandra Reddy, Sudhakar, Katta Satyanarayana Reddy and others in Abhujmad, National Park area etc has significantly weakened extremist influence in the region, resulting in peace, development and administrative outreach steadily replacing fear and coercion, Sundarraj said.

"The celebration of Republic Day in these villages symbolizes the triumph of the Constitution, democracy, and the rule of law. The new camps have been ensuring government welfare schemes reach people, mainly tribals, through Niyad Nellanar (your good village) scheme. This scheme aims to carry out development works and ensure basic amenities in interior villages through security camps," he said.

Meanwhile, a government official said all preparations are complete for Republic Day celebrations across the state.

Governor Ramen Deka will unfurl the national flag on Monday morning at the Police Parade ground in Raipur and receive the guard of honour from different security units, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will unfurl the Tricolour in Bilaspur district, he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma will take part in celebrations in Bastar and Surguja districts, respectively, he added.