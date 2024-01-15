Imran Khan Loses His Bat

The Election Commission of Pakistan stripped Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, of its electoral symbol -- a cricket bat -- on technical grounds on Sunday January 14, 2024.
Pakistan's supreme court on Saturday had rejected Imran Khan's plea to retain its electoral symbol ahead of the country's general election.
Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently in prison on numerous charges, is inarguably Pakistan's best known cricketer, having led the Pakistan cricket team to its only World Cup victory.
