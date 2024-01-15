News
Rediff.com  » News » Imran Khan Loses His Bat

Imran Khan Loses His Bat

By REDIFF NEWS
January 15, 2024 11:50 IST
The Election Commission of Pakistan stripped Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, of its electoral symbol -- a cricket bat -- on technical grounds on Sunday January 14, 2024.

Pakistan's supreme court on Saturday had rejected Imran Khan's plea to retain its electoral symbol ahead of the country's general election.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently in prison on numerous charges, is inarguably Pakistan's best known cricketer, having led the Pakistan cricket team to its only World Cup victory.

 

IMAGE: Imran Khan's lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat holds a cricket bat while speaking to supporters at a PTI rally in Karachi, January 14, 2024. All photographs: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sher Afzal Khan Marwat waves a cricket bat at the PTI rally in Karachi.

 

IMAGE: A PTI supporter waves the party flag at the rally.

 

IMAGE: A poster of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto seen outside shops for screen-printed banners and posters of political parties.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

