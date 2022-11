Imran Khan, who underwent surgery for bullet injuries, has been discharged from hospital.

On November 3 afternoon, a man named Naveed fired on Imran's vehicle at Allahwala Chowk, Wazirabad, in Pakistan's Punjab province during the former prime minister's long march.

Imran fortunately escaped Benazir Bhutto's fate and escaped with bullet and sharpnel injuries on both his legs.

IMAGE: Vehicles escort Imran as he heads home after being discharged from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, which he had established in his mother's memory, in Lahore. All Photographs: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman carries a bouquet for Imran.

IMAGE: A glimpse of the bouquets left at the hospital.

IMAGE: People climb on barriers to watch the procession of vehicles escort Imran out of the hospital premises.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com