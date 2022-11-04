News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Knew day before there was a plot to kill me: Imran Khan

Knew day before there was a plot to kill me: Imran Khan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2022 20:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was hit by four bullets on his right leg during the assassination attempt a day earlier, when he was leading a political march in Punjab province.

IMAGE: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan speaks a day after an attack on him, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing the nation from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, in his first address since the assassination attempt, Khan said that he was aware of the plot to kill him.

"I'll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before [the attack] that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me," the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party claimed.

"I was hit by 4 bullets," Khan said.

 

Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-politician, said x-rays of Khan's right leg showed that his tibia was damaged and in fact fractured.

"In this scan, the line you see on right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments were very near it," Sultan said.

Khan suffered a bullet injury on the right leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Wanted to kill Imran Khan because...: Shooter
Wanted to kill Imran Khan because...: Shooter
'Our prayers with Imran bhai'
'Our prayers with Imran bhai'
Keeping a close eye: India after attack on Imran Khan
Keeping a close eye: India after attack on Imran Khan
Delhi's anti-pollution curbs ineffective: Experts
Delhi's anti-pollution curbs ineffective: Experts
Twitter begins laying off staff in India via email
Twitter begins laying off staff in India via email
Shiva Thapa punches his way into Asian Elite quarters
Shiva Thapa punches his way into Asian Elite quarters
Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain
Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Who Benefits From Imran Khan Attack?

Who Benefits From Imran Khan Attack?

Imran names 3 suspects including Pak PM behind attack

Imran names 3 suspects including Pak PM behind attack

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances