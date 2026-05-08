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Thunderstorms Forecast During Bengal Government Swearing-In

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 08, 2026 16:50 IST

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast for south Bengal, potentially impacting the BJP government's swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata, according to the latest IMD weather update.

Key Points

  • The IMD forecasts thunderstorms and gusty winds for south Bengal during the BJP government swearing-in ceremony.
  • Rain and thundershowers are expected across all districts of West Bengal until May 14 due to favourable wind patterns.
  • Kolkata is likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Saturday.
  • Some districts may experience thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph.
  • Heavy rain is predicted for sub-Himalayan districts on May 13 and 14.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds at one or two places across all districts of south Bengal on Saturday, the day the first BJP government in West Bengal is scheduled to be sworn in at the Brigade Parade Grounds here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Owing to a favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur across all districts till May 14, the IMD said on Friday.

 

Kolkata Weather Outlook

The Met office forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Kolkata on Saturday.

Regional Weather Warnings

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph are likely in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Bardhaman districts.

In the remaining districts, wind speeds are likely to range between 40 and 50 kmph.

Heavy Rainfall in Himalayan Districts

Heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar on May 13 and 14, it said.

Rainfall Data

It said Kolkata recorded 49 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, the highest in the state.

Asansol (18.4 mm), Uluberia (14.6), Dum Dum (13.5) and Bardhaman (13.2) were the other places that recorded significant amounts of rainfall, according to IMD data.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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