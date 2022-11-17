News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Illegal construction being removed at Rane's bungalow

Illegal construction being removed at Rane's bungalow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 17, 2022 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The removal of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area started on Thursday, a civic official confirmed.

IMAGE: Union Minister Narayan Rane's bungalow at Juhu, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Supreme Court had in September dismissed a plea challenging the Bombay high court verdict that directed the Mumbai civic body to demolish the unauthorised construction at Rane's bungalow 'Adhish', noting there was a violation of the Floor Space Index and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

 

The floor space index (FSI) is the maximum permissible floor area that can be built on a particular plot or/piece of land.

The plea against the high court judgement was filed in the apex court by Kaalkaa Real Estates Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Rane's family.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said, "The Supreme Court has directed Rane to remove the illegal construction at his bungalow in two months. If he fails to do so, the BMC will act."

Activist Santosh Daundkar, who had filed complaints against Rane's bungalow, welcomed the development but said his complaint about the CRZ rules violation was still pending.

"I suspect the BMC's action is only about illegal construction in the bungalow, but no action is being taken on the CRZ rules violations. Such an action is more severe than what is currently taking place at Rane's bungalow," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rane's arrest fine, not custodial interrogation: Court
Rane's arrest fine, not custodial interrogation: Court
How the Rane-Uddhav War Began
How the Rane-Uddhav War Began
Narayan Rane: From Sena leader to Union minister
Narayan Rane: From Sena leader to Union minister
What Has Army Built In Ladakh?
What Has Army Built In Ladakh?
Vikram-S launch on Fri could be India's SpaceX moment
Vikram-S launch on Fri could be India's SpaceX moment
Amala Paul's BEST Fashion Moments
Amala Paul's BEST Fashion Moments
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Takes on Sajid
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Takes on Sajid
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Narayan Rane is so IMPORTANT for the BJP

Why Narayan Rane is so IMPORTANT for the BJP

Bungalow row: BMC issues notice to Narayan Rane

Bungalow row: BMC issues notice to Narayan Rane

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances