News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IIT student's death: SIT recovers cutter used by accused to 'threaten' victim

IIT student's death: SIT recovers cutter used by accused to 'threaten' victim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 13, 2023 00:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team has recovered a cutter that was allegedly used by the batchmate of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki to threaten the latter, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A view of IIT-Bombay campus. Photograph: Courtesy IIT-Bombay/Twitter

The SIT arrested Solanki's batchmate Arman Khatri three days back in connection with the alleged abetment of his suicide. Khatri and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay located in suburban Powai.

 

"The cutter, which Khatri used for threatening the victim, was recovered from the hostel room of the former on Tuesday. It was recovered after Khatri was taken to his hostel room as part of investigation," the official said.

Khatri is being interrogated to know the exact reason behind his dispute with Solanki, he said.

Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the IITB campus on February 12 this year.

The Maharashtra government had formed the SIT to conduct a probe into Solanki's death.

The SIT recently received a report from a handwriting expert, which said the handwriting in the purported suicide note recovered from the institute's hostel matched the writing samples of the deceased, confirming that it was written by him.

Solanki's family has claimed that he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community and suspected foul play in his death.

However, the inquiry committee set up by the IITB had ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause of suicide.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SIT formed to probe Dalit student's suicide at IIT-B
SIT formed to probe Dalit student's suicide at IIT-B
Suicides from marginalised sections common: CJI
Suicides from marginalised sections common: CJI
Dead IIT Bombay student's family suspects murder
Dead IIT Bombay student's family suspects murder
BJP releases second K'taka list of 23, no Shettar
BJP releases second K'taka list of 23, no Shettar
Not just IPL, Ashes, WC ahead of injured English duo
Not just IPL, Ashes, WC ahead of injured English duo
Antim Panghal signs off with silver at Asian Wrestling
Antim Panghal signs off with silver at Asian Wrestling
PIX: Sandeep holds nerve as RR edge CSK in thriller
PIX: Sandeep holds nerve as RR edge CSK in thriller
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

IIT student's death: Abetment to suicide case filed

IIT student's death: Abetment to suicide case filed

Batchmate arrested over IIT Bombay student's suicide

Batchmate arrested over IIT Bombay student's suicide

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances