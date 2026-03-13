IIT-Jodhpur Security Officer Injured in Attack; Suspects Detained

The security head of IIT-Jodhpur was violently attacked, prompting a police investigation into a possible connection with a past disagreement regarding campus access restrictions.

Key Points IIT-Jodhpur's security head, Dinesh Singh Rohadia, was attacked and injured.

Police have detained three suspects in connection with the assault.

The attack may be linked to a previous dispute over restricting outsider access to the IIT campus.

The victim sustained injuries to his face, eye, jaw and abdomen during the assault.

Several of the suspects have prior criminal records, including assault charges.

The security head of IIT-Jodhpur was injured in an attack by a group of men who were later detained by police, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, Dinesh Singh Rohadia, sustained injuries to his face during the assault on Wednesday afternoon. Police suspect the attack to be linked to a previous dispute.

According to police officials, Rohadia, a retired additional superintendent of police currently serving as the institute's security in-charge, had gone to the market near the campus. He was travelling in the official car of the institute and accompanied by a driver.

Police said that when Rohadia reached the shop, a group of men allegedly followed his vehicle in two SUVs.

The attackers reportedly intercepted the car on the road and hurled abuses, leading to a scuffle. When Rohadia objected, the group assaulted him and fled. He suffered injuries to his eye, jaw and abdomen in the attack, police said.

Investigation and Arrests

Acting on the information, Karwad Police detained three suspects identified as Durgaram (35), Dhirendra Singh (41) and Devendra Singh (32). Police records indicate that Dhirendra Singh has eight previous cases registered against him, while Devendra Singh has four cases related to assault and Durgaram has one case on record.

A case has been registered based on Rohadia's complaint and the suspects are being questioned. Police are also trying to identify others who accompanied them.

In his complaint, Rohadia alleged that the assault may be connected to an earlier dispute over restricting the entry of outsiders into the IIT campus, which had led to an argument between them.

Police said further action will be taken after the ongoing investigation.