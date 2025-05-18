IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes over Pak support

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has suspended all agreements with Turkish universities, following Turkey's support to Pakistan amid heightened tensions with India.

IMAGE: File image of IIT Bombay. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on its official X handle, the institute said, "Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice."

The institute currently has a faculty exchange programme with some Turkish institutions.

The development has come following Turkey's support to Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' and the subsequent escalation of conflict with India.

Earlier, IIT Roorkee formally cancelled a memorandum of understanding with Inonu University, Turkey.

"The Institute remains committed to fostering global collaborations that reflect its academic priorities and uphold national interest," IIT Roorkee had posted on X.

Private institutes like Chandigarh University have also severed their academic collaborations with 23 Turkish and Azerbaijani universities over support for Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Gwalior bizmen to boycott trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan

In Madhya Pradesh, the traders in Gwalior have decided to boycott any form of trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Bhupendra Jain, president of the Confederation of All India Traders in Madhya Pradesh, said they have decided to end trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan for "helping Pakistan".

He added that the CAIT has decided to conclude import-export business with Turkey while also opposing tourism to the middle eastern country.

"We have decided to teach a lesson to Turkey and Azerbaijan, the countries that helped Pakistan. We helped Turkey in the earthquake through Operation Dost. Today, it helped our enemy and fired shells, drones and missiles at us," Jain told ANI.

"Trade with Azerbaijan and Turkey has been stopped. Three decisions have been taken in CAIT. First, we will not import or export anything. Second, we are opposing tourism in Turkey. Third, national-level filmmaker, director, producer should not shoot films in Turkey or Azerbaijan," he added.

In a strong retaliatory move against Turkey and Azerbaijan's open support to Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders on Friday announced a complete boycott of trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Speaking after a national conference of trade leaders, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said, "A collective decision has been taken in the conference of trade leaders today to end all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The reason is clear -- Turkey and Azerbaijan have openly supported Pakistan against India."

Khandelwal said the boycott would take immediate effect, halting all imports and exports between Indian traders and the two nations.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants' Association announced that it will cease all textile trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan with immediate effect. The trade suspension will continue until further notice, and any changes will be announced by the Association's governing body, the letter stated. -- With ANI inputs