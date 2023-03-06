News
IIT-B probe into student's suicide rules out caste-based discrimination

IIT-B probe into student's suicide rules out caste-based discrimination

Source: PTI
March 06, 2023 18:45 IST
The inquiry committee set up by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay after the death of its student Darshan Solanki last month allegedly by suicide has ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause.

Originally from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, 18-year-old Solanki, a first-year student of BTech (Chemical) course, died on February 12 after allegedly jumping off the seventh floor of his hostel on the campus in Powai.

 

His family had claimed he was facing discrimination since he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

Authorities at the prestigious IIT-B had set up a 12-member inquiry committee under Professor Nand Kishore, head of the chemistry department, in connection with the death and allegations surrounding the incident.

Late last month, the police had said the Maharashtra government had formed a special investigation team to conduct a probe into Solanki's death.

The incident hit national headlines, with students group in several cities of the country holding protests denouncing caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
