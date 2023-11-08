News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » If Maratha quota is not given by December 24...: Jarange Patil

If Maratha quota is not given by December 24...: Jarange Patil

Source: PTI
November 08, 2023 14:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Wednesday claimed that Maratha leaders earlier did not support quota for the community and there was also pressure from OBC leaders on the government for 30-40 years to not give reservation to Marathas.

"If we are not given reservation by December 24, we will disclose the names of these leaders," Jarange told reporters at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is currently undergoing treatment after ending his fast for the quota demand last week.

The Maharashtra government has expanded the scope of the Justice Sandip Shinde (retd) Committee formed to study the feasibility of giving Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community members in view of the protests spearheaded by Jarange.

 

Among Jarange’s demands is that Marathas be given Kunbi certificates so that they can get reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Maharashtra minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said "backdoor" attempts to grant the reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC category will be opposed.

He also said violence and pressure tactics will not be tolerated.

Jarange on Wednesday said, "Maratha leaders didn't support us and they didn't give us reservation. Also, there was pressure from OBC leaders on the government for 30-40 years. Therefore, we were not getting reservation. If reservation is not given to the Maratha community by December 24, then we will disclose the names of these leaders."

He further said facilities which the OBCs are getting should also be given to the Maratha community after they are added in the reservation category.

"The government should also give us jobs that they didn't give in the past. We should get all the benefits that the OBC category gets today, including political benefit," he said.

"Though rallies are being taken out in the state by OBCs, people in villages know that if we have proof, then we (Maratha community) should also be given reservation. If we had no proof, they would have opposed our reservation," Jarange said.

The activist also said the OBC leaders should spell out why they are opposed to Maratha reservation.

"They should specify the reasons for opposing it. What the OBCs are getting, we should also get that," he said.

Jarange also appealed to the Maharashtra government that the families of those who have ended their lives in support of the Maratha quota demand be provided assistance.

They should get financial aid as well as government jobs and the decision should be taken in today's cabinet meeting, he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maratha Protests: The MLA Whose Home Was Burnt
Maratha Protests: The MLA Whose Home Was Burnt
Why do you need more time, Jarange asks Shinde govt
Why do you need more time, Jarange asks Shinde govt
First recipient of Kunbi caste certificate returns it
First recipient of Kunbi caste certificate returns it
It's Diwali Shopping Time!
It's Diwali Shopping Time!
Why Is Pallak So Happy?
Why Is Pallak So Happy?
Toxic air: Delhi reschedules winter break of schools
Toxic air: Delhi reschedules winter break of schools
Gill World No 1 batter, Siraj top bowler in ODIs
Gill World No 1 batter, Siraj top bowler in ODIs
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai in 2 months

Jarange calls off fast, to march on Mumbai in 2 months

'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'

'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances