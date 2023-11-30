News
Rediff.com  » News » 'If Kejriwal is arrested': AAP's referendum from Dec 1

'If Kejriwal is arrested': AAP's referendum from Dec 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 30, 2023 16:12 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will run a signature campaign from December 1 to 20 to get people's feedback on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a 'conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party', the party's city convener Gopal Rai said Thursday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Addressing a press conference along with party MP Raghav Chadha, Rai alleged the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to get Kejriwal arrested under the 'fake' liquor scam case with the hope of finishing the AAP.

 

Under the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign from Friday, AAP volunteers will carry pamphlets to get the signatures of the people at all the 2,600 polling stations across the city, asking for their opinion on whether Kejriwal should step down as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested, he said.

Rai said Kejriwal had met with AAP MLAs and councillors seeking their opinion on the issue and there was consensus that he should not resign and run the government from jail.

He said from December 21 to December 24, the AAP will hold 'Jan Samvad' in every ward of the city to discuss the alleged liquor scam with people as well as 'the BJP's conspiracy to get Kejriwal arrested and seek their opinion if he should resign as Delhi chief minister if arrested', Rai added.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal skipped appearing before the ED and demanded that it should withdraw its notice, claiming it was 'illegal and politically motivated'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
