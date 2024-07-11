Govt panel to check out credentials of controversial Maha IAS officer

The Centre Thursday constituted a single-member committee "to verify the candidature" of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, amid allegations she misused the disability and Other Backward Class quota to secure a position in the service.

IMAGE: Controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Photograph: X

In a statement, the Centre said the probe would be conducted by an additional secretary-rank officer to verify the candidature claims and other details of the 2023 batch officer, who has been allotted the Maharashtra cadre.

The committee will submit its report in two weeks, the statement said.

In the meantime, Khedkar on Thursday assumed her new role as assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in the Vidarbha region after being transferred from Pune where she allegedly bullied everyone around and also placed a red beacon on her private Audi car.

Khedkar (34) has been under intense scrutiny for allegedly manipulating benefits under the physical disabilities category and OBC quota to secure her position in the Indian Administrative Service.

In a notable shift from her previous practices, Khedkar arrived at her Washim office on Thursday in a modest Bolero car, diverging from the extravagant Audi with red beacon light she had been associated with during her time in Pune.

Despite the mounting claims, Khedkar refrained from addressing the accusations, stating that government regulations prohibited her from commenting on the issue.

"I am happy to join duty at the Washim District Collectorate and am looking forward to working here," the probationary officer said.

Asked about the allegations against her, Khedkar told reporters, "I am not authorised to speak on the issue. Government rules don't provide (allow) me to speak on this."

Meanwhile, Pune police officials visited Khedkar's residence to investigate the purported misuse of a red beacon light and a VIP number for her Audy car, only to find the gates locked.

Her mother, present on the premises, attempted to prevent the media from filming the scene.

Khedkar was shunted out to Washim after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase wrote to state additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre requesting him to consider giving a posting to Khedkar in another district to avoid "administrative complications".

Diwase had sought action against Khedkar for her behaviour, including alleged aggressive treatment of junior staff, illegal occupation of the ante-chamber of additional collector Ajay More, and violations pertaining to sporting a red beacon on the Audi and flashing it during the day, among others.

Washim District Collector Buveneswari S said, "Probationer Puja Khedkar joined the district collector's office for training purposes as per the order of the Maharashtra State government order. She will be learning with various government departments during her training period."