IAF's Su-30 MKI that went missing after takeoff from Assam crashes 60 km away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 06, 2026 09:07 IST

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam during a training mission, prompting an immediate search operation for the missing pilots.

IMAGE: The Su-30MKI is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet, with the IAF operating a fleet of over 260 such jets. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam during a training mission.
  • The IAF has initiated search operations to locate the pilots of the crashed Su-30 MKI fighter jet.
  • Communication with the Russian-origin Su-30 MKI aircraft was lost shortly after takeoff from Jorhat airbase.

A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday. The IAF said the search operation for the aircraft is underway.

There is no information on the pilots of the aircraft.

Sukhoi-30 went missing after takeoff

The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 km from Jorhat, the IAF said in a brief statement.

Search operations are underway, it said.

Earlier, officials said the aircraft went missing shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase.

Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, they had said.

Su-30MKI Fighter Jet

Su-30MKI is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi.

It is now built under licence by HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30MKI jets.

A Sukhoi fighter plane had crashed in the Nashik district of Maharashtra in June 2024.

Another Sukhoi-30 jet had crashed in January 2023, after taking off from the Gwalior airbase.

