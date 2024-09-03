News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IAF's MiG-29 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

IAF's MiG-29 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

Source: PTI
September 03, 2024 01:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday night due to a "critical" technical snag.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life was reported.

A senior IAF official said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

 

"The pilot is safe. There was no loss of life or property on ground," he said.

The IAF later also posted an update on X after the incident.

During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a "critical" technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject, the IAF said on X.

"The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," it said.

Barmer collector Nishant Jain, SP Narendra Meena and other senior officers reached the crash site.

Meena said that the incident took place away from the populated area. "No loss of human life was reported. The plane caught fire during the crash," he said.

The SP said that there was rainwater near the crash site which made it difficult for the fire brigades to reach the site.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why IAF wants 1980s MiG-29s
Why IAF wants 1980s MiG-29s
MiG 29K jet crashes into sea, 1 pilot missing
MiG 29K jet crashes into sea, 1 pilot missing
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
ED gets 4-day custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
ED gets 4-day custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on Sept 2, 2024
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on Sept 2, 2024
US Open PICS: Pegula, Muchova cruise into quarters
US Open PICS: Pegula, Muchova cruise into quarters
Can Babar Azam find his way back to the top?
Can Babar Azam find his way back to the top?

More like this

Govt inks Rs 39K-cr deal for 200 BrahMos, MiG engines

Govt inks Rs 39K-cr deal for 200 BrahMos, MiG engines

MiG-29 fighter jets in JK to tackle Pak, China threats

MiG-29 fighter jets in JK to tackle Pak, China threats

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances