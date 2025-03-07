HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IAF Jaguar crashes in Haryana, pilot ejects safely; probe launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 07, 2025 19:37 IST

Indian Air Force's Jaguar aircraft crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district on Friday with the pilot ejecting safely, said a police official.

IMAGE: An IAF Jaguar aircraft carries out a touch and go landing at the Emergency Field Landing on the National Highway, in Jalore, Rajasthan, September 9, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground and there was no loss of life or injury reported to anyone on the ground.

"The IAF aircraft crashed in the hilly terrain of Panchkula district (near Morni hills). The pilot ejected safely," SHO, Raipurrani in Panchkula district told PTI over the phone.

 

Haryana deputy commissioner of police Himadree Kaushik told PTI that the aircraft crashed in Raipurrani area of Panchkula district.

Sources said the aircraft had taken off on a routine training sortie from Ambala.

The IAF in a post on X said the aircraft crashed when it was on a routine training sortie after encountering a system malfunction.

"An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the incident", said the post.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
