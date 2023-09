The Indian Air Force on September 22 flew fighter jets as part of rehearsals for the air show to be held at Air Force Station Jammu.

The actual event will showcase precise and synchronised flying performance by the nine aircraft team, flying Hawk Mk-132s.

All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team in action, here and below.

IMAGE: IAF's Mi-17 helicopters ready for some action.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com