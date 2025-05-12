IAF denies striking reported nuclear facility in Pakistan

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday trashed social media rumours that it hit Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly has a nuclear facility.

IMAGE: From left, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal A K Bharti, Vice Admiral A N Pramod and Major General S S Sharda during the press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"We have not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there," Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a media briefing on Operation Sindoor.

He was asked about social media rumours that India hit a site called Kirana Hills that reportedly has a nuclear storage facility during its counter-offensive.

India's strikes hit an airbase in Sargodha and there were some reports that the base is linked to an underground nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills.

Along with Air Marshal Bharti, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod addressed the media briefing.