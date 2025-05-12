HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IAF denies striking reported nuclear facility in Pakistan

IAF denies striking reported nuclear facility in Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 12, 2025 19:55 IST

x

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday trashed social media rumours that it hit Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly has a nuclear facility.

IMAGE: From left, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal A K Bharti, Vice Admiral A N Pramod and Major General S S Sharda during the press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"We have not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there," Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a media briefing on Operation Sindoor.

 

He was asked about social media rumours that India hit a site called Kirana Hills that reportedly has a nuclear storage facility during its counter-offensive.

India's strikes hit an airbase in Sargodha and there were some reports that the base is linked to an underground nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills.

Along with Air Marshal Bharti, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod addressed the media briefing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'The Ceasefire Is A Band-Aid Solution'
'The Ceasefire Is A Band-Aid Solution'
'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'
'Rubio's Call To Munir Was Critical'
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
How China Supported Pakistan's Attacks
'War is not your Bollywood movie, should be last resort'
'War is not your Bollywood movie, should be last resort'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

A Night Walk On Mumbai's New Nature Trail

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

Kakdi Ki Sabji: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Air Marshal AK Bharti's stern warning to Pak with Ramcharitmanas Verse!2:41

Air Marshal AK Bharti's stern warning to Pak with...

Gen GD Bakshi fumes on Pakistan, Asim Munir14:49

Gen GD Bakshi fumes on Pakistan, Asim Munir

Know key details of how Indian Navy's powerful presence in Arabian Sea forced Pakistan to surrender4:29

Know key details of how Indian Navy's powerful presence...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD