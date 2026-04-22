Indian Air Force Shows Operational Versatility On Expressway

The Indian Air Force showcased its operational capabilities by conducting a two-day exercise, landing fighter jets and transport carriers on an emergency airstrip on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Points The Indian Air Force conducted a two-day exercise on the Purvanchal Expressway, showcasing its operational versatility.

Various aircraft, including Jaguar fighter jets and C-295 transport carriers, participated in the exercise on the emergency landing facility.

The exercise demonstrated the IAF's ability to operate from non-standard runways, enhancing operational resilience.

Strategically developed airstrips on expressways augment operational flexibility and national security.

The collaboration between the IAF, UPEIDA, and local administration strengthens strategic posture and disaster relief capabilities.

A Jaguar fighter jet, a C-295 transport carrier and other key military aircraft took off and landed at an emergency airstrip on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as part of a two-day exercise, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) demonstrating its operational versatility, much to the delight of local residents.

The exercise took place on an emergency landing facility (ELF) -- a strategically-developed airstrip on the expressway -- in Sultanpur district.

IAF Demonstrates Operational Versatility

"The operational versatility of the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through the operations by a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Su-30 MKI, C-295 and AN-32, alongside the Mi-17 V5 helicopter and the Garud Commando team," a senior IAF official said.

The operation has majorly boosted the IAF's capability to undertake unhindered operations even during the non-availability of standard runways, showcasing its operational resilience, the official said.

Strategic Importance of Expressway Airstrips

These strategically-developed airstrips on expressways substantially augment operational flexibility and serve as a critical force multiplier during emergencies, reinforcing national-security and disaster-response capabilities.

The exercise generated excitement in the area as people got an opportunity to witness the fighter jets up close.

Earlier in the day, authorities tightened security and clamped traffic restrictions in view of the exercise.

Traffic and Security Measures

They said an air traffic control system has been set up near the expressway to manage aircraft movement during the exercise.

The local administration earlier intensified the security arrangements around the airstrip and appealed to residents to maintain a safe distance and avoid heeding to rumours.

Local authorities said traffic on a 12-km stretch of the expressway has been diverted till May 1 as a precautionary measure and will resume from May 2.

The officials noted that similar drills were conducted earlier, including in June 2023 when Sukhoi and Mirage-2000 aircraft performed touch-and-go operations on the 3.2-km emergency airstrip.

Collaboration and Standard Operating Procedures

The IAF official said the force, along with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the local civil administration, validated its standard operating procedures for an emergency activation of the ELF in the shortest possible time frame.

The operations on Wednesday also demonstrated the professional flying skills of the IAF's air crew and the capability of its ground crew in activating such expressway airstrips at a short notice, the official added.

The collaborative framework between the IAF, the UPEIDA's civil-infrastructure management and the local civil administration "optimises the operational viability" of such highway airstrips.

The synergy between the three organisations in the ELF activation not only strengthens the overall strategic posture of the nation, but also enhances the humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) capabilities in the region, the official added.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Central Air Command, Air Marshal B Manikantan, Uttar Pradesh minister O P Rajbhar, and UPEIDA CEO Deepak Kumar, among others, were present on the occasion.

Emergency landing facilities on expressways are designed to provide alternative landing options for military aircraft, especially during crises. The Purvanchal Expressway is not the only road in India designated for this purpose; other highways have also been adapted to serve as makeshift airstrips. Such facilities enhance the country's defence preparedness and disaster response capabilities.