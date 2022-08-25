I will campaign for Cong wherever needed: Anand Sharma

The former Union minister and Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said that the party needs revival and which is possible with collective efforts.

IMAGE: Congress leader Anand Sharma meets Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh at the party office, in Shimla on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

He visited Shimla on Wednesday and had a closed door meeting with the state party Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh in the Himachal Pradesh congress Committee State office.

This is his first meeting in his home state after resigning from the post of Chairmanship of the steering committee of the party.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the party needs revival and that is possible with collective efforts.

"We have taken up issues and these issues have been discussed in detail in many meetings in the past. Many issues get addressed and some have not been addressed. Hopefully, it is a sincere feeling that if we bring about certain internal changes, renewal and revival of the Congress will be assured," said Sharma.

On being asked in his letter to the interim President of the party, he said that he is hopeful his voice would be heard.

"As Congressman we make some suggestions as you make suggestions and proposals in any organisation or within a family. So it's a Congress family," he added.

He further said that the 'Congress can't be revived by 'A' group or 'B' group. The Congress collectively has to be revived and all belong to the Congress first. We are committed to reforms in the party; we are concerned. We have literally vacated a large political space in an important state. We have been overwhelmed by our political opponents; we need to collectively work for revival and retrieval in those regions."

Sharma further stressed the internal changes and reforms in the party.

He said, "When we give certain proposals we will continue to endeavour those. I will campaign wherever I am required and we shall take up the issues of the weaker section, women and youth."

On being asked whether the party should go for a poll in Himachal with a chief ministerial face Sharma said that first there is a need to win with collective efforts.

"The groups and fractions will have to keep aside. The first party should win all should fight collectively"

Answering the question on his role in the party, he said, "I have never been demanding and never asked for any post in the party."

He said, "For the upcoming polls, the issues for the entire country are almost the same inflation, unemployment and the bad condition of the economy in the country. The infighting is there not only in the congress it is more in the BJP as well that I have come to know here."

"I will campaign for the Congress party wherever it is required. The Congress needs to come out of factionalism and stay united. We are all Congressmen. What is important is that the Congress party stays strong," said Sharma.

On being asked whether Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or Rahul Gandhi should be the Congress president, he said, "We elected Rahul Gandhi as Congress president in 2018. But he resigned himself, we did not ask him to resign. It is important that the Nehru-Gandhi family remains integral."