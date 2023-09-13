News
Rediff.com  » News » I-T raids SP leader Azam Khan's premises in UP, MP

I-T raids SP leader Azam Khan's premises in UP, MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 13, 2023 11:45 IST
The Income-tax department on Wednesday launched raids at over 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and those linked to him, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh apart from some premises in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The I-T probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, the sources said.

