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Home  » News » I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail day after Bengal polls

I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail day after Bengal polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 12:34 IST

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I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel has been granted bail by a Delhi court in a money laundering case connected to the West Bengal coal scam after the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose his plea.

I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel

IMAGE: I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel was arrested by the ED on April 13. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel has been granted bail by a Delhi court.
  • The money laundering case is linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.
  • The Enforcement Directorate did not oppose Vinesh Chandel's bail plea.
  • The court had previously allowed the ED to quiz Chandel in custody for 10 days.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Bail Granted Amid Investigation

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not opposed the bail plea. 

Justice Bansal, however, imposed several bail conditions.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier Custody and Questioning

Earlier on April 14, the court had allowed the ED to quiz Chandel in its custody for 10 days, saying there are reasons to believe that he was actively involved in processes and activities connected with the generation, diversion and possession of proceeds of crime worth several crores.

The ED arrested Chandel on April 13 after questioning.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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