News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » I know, you did it all for love: Priyanka's tribute to Sonia

I know, you did it all for love: Priyanka's tribute to Sonia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 26, 2022 20:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I know, you did it all for love,' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday in an Instagram tribute showing her mother Sonia Gandhi, who on Wednesday handed the party's reins to a new Congress president, holding a photograph of the late Rajiv Gandhi.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi party chief in 24 years, presented the framed photograph of Rajiv Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi.

Party workers cheered as the once reclusive Sonia Gandhi, who headed the party for almost 20 years, held the picture of her husband aloft.

 

In her emotive social media post showing a photograph of both her parents, Priyanka Gandhi said, 'So proud of you Ma, no matter what the world says or thinks, I know, you did it all for love.'

In a statement of gratitude to Sonia Gandhi read out by Congress leader Ajay Maken at the event, the party said she has recognised and assimilated India in its various forms and in its unfathomable socio-cultural-geographical totality.

'She derives her political inspiration from the profound love she feels for this great country. The people also returned the same love and trust to her,' it said.

'With her intervention, she made the politics of the party relevant and flexible according to the need of the hour and whenever the need arose, she took difficult and far-reaching decisions and laid the foundation for the future,' the statement said.

Sonia Gandhi is the longest serving president of the party.

She helmed it from 1998-2017 and then as interim chief from 2019-22.

Rajiv Gandhi married Antonia Maino from Italy In 1968.

She later changed her name to Sonia Gandhi and made India her home.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21 1991, at Sriperumbudur.

Sonia Gandhi stayed resolutely away from politics.

It was only in 1997 that she entered politics, becoming party chief the following year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'This is not a fight against the Gandhis'
'This is not a fight against the Gandhis'
Kharge: Non-Gandhi Cong chief, but a Gandhi loyalist
Kharge: Non-Gandhi Cong chief, but a Gandhi loyalist
Time For Sonia To Give Up Her Son Love
Time For Sonia To Give Up Her Son Love
TN to hand over Coimbatore blast case probe to NIA
TN to hand over Coimbatore blast case probe to NIA
Kharge takes over as Cong chief with 'daro mat' slogan
Kharge takes over as Cong chief with 'daro mat' slogan
T20 WC: Rain washes out NZ-Afghanistan clash
T20 WC: Rain washes out NZ-Afghanistan clash
We should let it hurt: England skip on Ireland loss
We should let it hurt: England skip on Ireland loss
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'2024 elections won't be Kharge vs Modi'

'2024 elections won't be Kharge vs Modi'

Sonia, Priyanka meet Kharge after his victory

Sonia, Priyanka meet Kharge after his victory

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances