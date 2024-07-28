News
'I know Trump's type': Harris calls Trump a 'predator'

By Lalit K Jha
July 28, 2024 11:29 IST
Kamala Harris, the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic party, has called herself the underdog in the race to the White House but expressed confidence that she would win in November due to her people-powered campaign.

Photograph: Kamala Harris on Facebook

In her first fundraiser since becoming her party's candidate for president, Harris told supporters that this year's election was a choice between two visions for the country -- one looking toward the future and one that wants to undo the country's progress.

"We are the underdogs in this race. Level set, ok. We are the underdogs in this race, but this is a people-powered campaign," Vice President Harris said, addressing a group of 800 fundraisers in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

"This is a people-powered campaign and we have momentum," Harris, 59 said.

During the fundraiser on Saturday, she raised USD 1.4 million as against the original goal of USD 400,000.

 

Amidst loud applause from the audience, she said that her campaign has "earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination."

"What kind of country do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law or do we want to live in a country of chaos, fear and hate?" she asked as she continued to attack her Republican rival Donald Trump, 78.

She hoped that former president Trump would agree to do a debate with her.

"You may have seen he just pulled out of our debate. I hope he reconsiders because we have a lot to talk about," Harris, who has Indian roots, said.

In her speech, she described her background as a prosecutor.

"In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump's type," she said.

She alleged that Trump was spreading lies against her.

"You may have noticed, Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record. And some of what he and his running mate are saying, well, it's just plain weird. I mean that's the box you put that in," she said.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
