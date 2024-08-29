I didn't threaten doctors, support their movement: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that she did not threaten junior doctors at state-run hospitals, who have been continuing cease-work for 21 days now to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the gathering during the 27th foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), at Mayor Road, in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Banerjee said accusations that have come from certain quarters of her threatening the agitating junior doctors are 'completely false' and part of a 'malicious disinformation campaign'.

'Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false,' she wrote on X.

Addressing a rally organised by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, Banerjee had on Wednesday urged the agitating junior doctors of Bengal to urgently consider returning to duty and said she doesn't want to lodge first information reports (FIRs) against the striking doctors in consideration of their future careers.

Agitating doctors interpreted the chief minister's remark as a 'veiled threat' and rejected her appeal to join work.

Banerjee also wrote, 'I have spoken against BJP. I have spoken against them because, with the support of the Government of India, they are threatening the democracy in our state and trying to create anarchy. With support from the Centre, they are trying to create lawlessness and I have raised my voice against them.'

The chief minister also issued a clarification with respect to her 'snap back' message to her supporters against 'the conspirators who need to be unmasked'.

'I also clarify that the phrase ('phonsh kara') that I had used in my speech yesterday is a quote from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa. The legendary saint had said that occasionally there is need to raise one's voice. When there are crimes and criminal offences, voice of protest has to be raised. My speech on that point was a direct allusion to the great Ramakrishnite saying,' she posted on her social media timeline.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Wednesday, accused Banerjee of threatening opposition parties by abandoning her previous slogan of 'badla noy, badal chai' (no revenge, only change) in response to alleged insults from the opposition.

At the TMCP rally, Banerjee remarked that the slogan needed to be updated to reflect changing times and situations.

"The time has come to resist and protest when you are insulted and maligned with false propaganda. Although I never promote violence, when faced with such ugly attacks, do not take it lying down and snap back. How you respond is up to you," she said, referring to a story around the 19th Century Bengal mystic Ramakrishna Paramhansa.