HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Human teeth not dangerous weapon: HC on woman's plaint against in-laws

Human teeth not dangerous weapon: HC on woman's plaint against in-laws

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 14:23 IST

x

Human teeth cannot be considered as a dangerous weapon which would cause serious harm, the Bombay high court said quashing a first information report (FIR) filed on a woman's complaint against her in-laws wherein she alleged her sister-in-law bit her.

IMAGE: A view of the Bombay high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

The complainant's medical certificates show there was only simple hurt caused by teeth marks, Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Sanjay Deshmukh of the HC's Aurangabad bench said in the order on April 4.

As per the FIR lodged in April 2020 on the woman's complaint, during a scuffle, one of her sisters-in-law bit her, thus causing her harm with a dangerous weapon.

 

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing harm with dangerous weapons, hurting someone and causing injury.

The court in its order said, "Human teeth cannot be said to be a dangerous weapon."

It allowed a petition filed by the accused and quashed the FIR.

Under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (causing hurt using a dangerous weapon), the hurt should be by means of an instrument that is likely to cause death or serious harm, the HC said.

The medical certificates of the complainant in the present case show there was only simple hurt caused by teeth marks, the court said.

It would be an abuse of the process of law to make the accused face trial when the offence under section 324 is not made out, the HC said and quashed the FIR.

The court noted there appears to be a property dispute between the accused and the complainant.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No malicious intent: Court on Kailash Kher's Lord Shiva song
No malicious intent: Court on Kailash Kher's Lord Shiva song
Malegaon judge transferred days before verdict; victims cry foul
Malegaon judge transferred days before verdict; victims cry foul
Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray
Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray
Shinde joke row: Kunal Kamra moves HC against FIR
Shinde joke row: Kunal Kamra moves HC against FIR
Uddhav called me twice: BJP MP on Disha Salian death case
Uddhav called me twice: BJP MP on Disha Salian death case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

webstory image 2

9 Things That Malaika Loves

webstory image 3

Sugarless Orange Mousse: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set0:51

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra1:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra

Alaya F looks stunning!1:02

Alaya F looks stunning!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD