News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma get ED summons in app case

Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma get ED summons in app case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 05, 2023 21:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan for questioning on different dates in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the Mahadev betting app case, officials said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The federal probe agency had already summoned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on October 6 at its regional office in Raipur. He is understood to have sought about two weeks to appear.

The three actors latest to be summoned have been asked to appear at the Raipur office of the agency on different dates, the officials said.

The agency will record their statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and try to understand the mode and flow of payment allegedly done to them by the app promoters.

These actors may not be accused in the case, it is understood.

They are understood to have promoted the Mahadev app and some had entertained guests at a wedding of a promoter of the app (application) that was held abroad.

 

After Kapoor was asked to appear, sources had said Wednesday that around 14-15 other celebrities and actors are under the ED's scanner in the case and they will also be summoned soon, sources said.

The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal was being operated from Dubai. It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, the agency has alleged.

The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said. It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the agency had said.

Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, it had said.

A huge expenditure in cash has also been incurred in India for advertising of betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, it had said.

The company promoters hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev online book betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why betting should not be legalised in India...
Why betting should not be legalised in India...
How legalising betting in India could prevent fixing in cricket
How legalising betting in India could prevent fixing in cricket
FAQs on cricket betting: Absence of action tells the real tale
FAQs on cricket betting: Absence of action tells the real tale
Be ruthless to destroy terror ecosystem: Shah
Be ruthless to destroy terror ecosystem: Shah
Ashwin trains intensely; set to feature in the opener?
Ashwin trains intensely; set to feature in the opener?
Artist Chintan Upadhayay convicted for double murder
Artist Chintan Upadhayay convicted for double murder
India seeks Canadian staff reduction on 'interference'
India seeks Canadian staff reduction on 'interference'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ED summons Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev app case

ED summons Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev app case

ECB probing McCullum's betting ads on IPL 2023

ECB probing McCullum's betting ads on IPL 2023

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances