Rediff.com  » News » How Zubair's 24-day jail ordeal began

How Zubair's 24-day jail ordeal began

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 20, 2022 22:49 IST
Following is the chronology of events in cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release:

IMAGE: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair flashes the victory sign as he leaves Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, New Delhi, July 20, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo
 
  • March 24, 2018: Mohammed Zubair made the alleged Tweet.
  • March 19, 2022: A Twitter user 'Hanuman Bhakt' tags Delhi police in his tweet quoting Mohammed Zubair's tweet.
  • June 1: UP police lodges an FIR against Mohammed Zubair.
  • June 27: Delhi police arrests Mohammed Zubair, takes him into
    a day's custody.
  • June 28: Court extends Mohammed Zubair's custodial interrogation by police by four days.
  • July 2: Court dismisses Mohammed Zubair's bail application, sends him to judicial custody.
  • July 8: SC grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged in UP on June 1.
  • July 12: SC extends intrinsic bail granted to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged in UP on June 1.
  • July 15: Sessions court in Delhi grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged there.
  • July 14: Mohammed Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of FIRs in UP.
  • July 18: SC protects Mohammed Zubair from any precipitative action in relation to any FIRs filed against him in UP.
  • July 20: SC grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in all the six FIRs lodged against him in UP; Court issues release warrants in all seven cases lodged in Delhi and UP.
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
