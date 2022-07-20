How Zubair's 24-day jail ordeal began

Following is the chronology of events in cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release:
- March 24, 2018: Mohammed Zubair made the alleged Tweet.
- March 19, 2022: A Twitter user 'Hanuman Bhakt' tags Delhi police in his tweet quoting Mohammed Zubair's tweet.
- June 1: UP police lodges an FIR against Mohammed Zubair.
- June 27: Delhi police arrests Mohammed Zubair, takes him intoa day's custody.
- June 28: Court extends Mohammed Zubair's custodial interrogation by police by four days.
- July 2: Court dismisses Mohammed Zubair's bail application, sends him to judicial custody.
- July 8: SC grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged in UP on June 1.
- July 12: SC extends intrinsic bail granted to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged in UP on June 1.
- July 15: Sessions court in Delhi grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged there.
- July 14: Mohammed Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of FIRs in UP.
- July 18: SC protects Mohammed Zubair from any precipitative action in relation to any FIRs filed against him in UP.
- July 20: SC grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in all the six FIRs lodged against him in UP; Court issues release warrants in all seven cases lodged in Delhi and UP.