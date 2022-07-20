News
Alt News's Zubair released on bail from Tihar jail after 24 days

Alt News's Zubair released on bail from Tihar jail after 24 days

Source: PTI
July 20, 2022 21:08 IST
Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was released from Tihar on Wednesday night, hours after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for alleged hate speech, prison officials said.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

 

Multiple FIRs were lodged against him in UP -- two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station -- on similar charges.

"Mohammed Zubair has been released from Tihar," a senior official confirmed.

The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ordered the release of Zubair on interim bail, saying, "Exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly" and transferred all the cases in UP to Delhi.

The court said "it finds no reason or justification for the deprivation of his liberty to persist any further" and ordered disbanding of the SIT, constituted by the UP police.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
SC calls police FIRs against Zubair 'vicious cycle'
'Govt says what we do is fine and you must accept it'
Twitter handle that complained against Zubair deleted
SC to hear woman's plea to abort 23-week-old foetus
Ponting on how India can get Kohli back in form
CWG: Watch out for 14-year-old squash star Anahat!
ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut for July 27
The War Against Coronavirus

