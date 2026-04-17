How TN defeated Constitution Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrates the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the state's commitment to federalism and justice.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla leaves his chair after adjourning the Lok Sabha during the Special Session (2026-27) of Parliament, in New Delhi, April 17, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrates the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The bill aimed to implement reservation for women in legislatures and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Stalin criticised the bill for potentially weakening the balance of the union and lacking proper consultation.

Tamil Nadu asserts its commitment to justice, dignity, and federalism in response to challenges to its rights and identity.

The defeat highlights the importance of fairness and consultation in the delimitation process.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla leaves his chair after adjourning the Lok Sabha during the Special Session (2026-27) of Parliament, in New Delhi Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said "Tamil Nadu defeats Delhi; TN fought, TN won," on the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The south stood united and made its voice heard and democracy prevailed, he said.

Reacting to the defeat of the bill, Stalin posted in social media a portrait of him setting on fire a copy of the delimitation bill.

The bill sought to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and also increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

DMK leaders distributed sweets and burst firecrackers to celebrate the defeat of the bill in Parliament.

Stalin said: "On April 23 (when TN will vote for the Assembly election), we will defeat Delhi's arrogance, together with slaves who support that arrogance."

Furthermore, the chief minister said that delimitation was about representation, about who gets a voice in India's democracy. "It must strengthen the union, not weaken its balance," he said in a statement.

Guided by 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy, inspired by Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, and strengthened by late DMK patriarch, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu had always stood for justice, dignity, and federalism, he said.

The south stood united and made its voice heard and democracy prevailed.

The chief minister said: "We never opposed delimitation. We asked for fairness, for a process that is consulted, thought through, and agreed upon. Not one pushed through for political gain."

He added: "This is our resolve: every time Tamil Nadu's rights are challenged, every time its identity or culture is questioned, and every time the federal spirit of India is tested, Tamil Nadu will rise united and unwavering. My sincere thanks to all opposition parties who stood united.

While 298 members voted in support of the bill in Lok Sabha, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-third majority.

The Constitution Amendment Bill would have required changes to the number of parliamentary constituencies allocated to each state. Such changes typically require a Delimitation Commission to be formed, whose recommendations are then debated and approved by Parliament.