News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 28 Assemblies Met For 21 Days In 2022

28 Assemblies Met For 21 Days In 2022

By BS Reporter
June 19, 2023 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kerala had the highest number of average sitting days at 48 days a year, followed by Odisha (41) and Karnataka (35).

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: PTI Photo

India has a brand new Parliament building. Enthused about this, many states are planning new Vidhan Sabha structures.

But how much work do state legislatures actually do?

In its latest report, Annual Review of State Laws 2022, released in May, legislative watchdog PRS Legislative Research finds that in 2022, 28 state assemblies met for 21 days on average.

Between 2016 and 2022, 24 state assemblies met for an average of 25 days.

 

Kerala had the highest number of average sitting days at 48 days a year, followed by Odisha (41) and Karnataka (35).

Average sitting days have declined steadily since 2016, with a dip in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Sitting days were reduced the most in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura have not met for more than 20 days in any year since 2016.

The National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution had recommended that states set a minimum number of sitting days for state legislatures based on the number of members in the assembly.

States such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have mandated a minimum number of sitting days for their legislatures.

This has been done through the Rules of Procedure of their Assemblies, or legislation.

These limits vary from 35 days in Himachal Pradesh to 90 days in UP.

None of these states have met the target since 2016 (from which year data has been collated for these states).

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BS Reporter
Source: source
 
Print this article
Will New Parliament Truly Be A Temple Of Democracy?
Will New Parliament Truly Be A Temple Of Democracy?
'Kerala is not Pakistan'
'Kerala is not Pakistan'
Why's Stalin Backing Arrested Minister?
Why's Stalin Backing Arrested Minister?
Ayodhya seers join protest against Adipurush, seek ban
Ayodhya seers join protest against Adipurush, seek ban
RA&W Gets A New Chief
RA&W Gets A New Chief
Nushrratt Looks Red Hot At Awards
Nushrratt Looks Red Hot At Awards
'The basic lesson is not to trust China'
'The basic lesson is not to trust China'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'BJP should lock this Parliament'

'BJP should lock this Parliament'

How Modi mocks Parliament

How Modi mocks Parliament

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances