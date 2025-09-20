HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » How Much Will Digital Census 2027 Cost?

How Much Will Digital Census 2027 Cost?

By Jayant Pankaj
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 20, 2025 10:58 IST

x

The 2027 Census may cost a bit more due to the proposed use of apps and smartphones by the 3.4 million enumerators who will collect comprehensive data much more efficiently than in earlier times.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has reportedly sought Rs 14,600 crore (Rs 146 billion) from the Centre to conduct the Census 2027.

If we adjust the money spent on conducting the Census in 2001 and 2011 for inflation, RGI should have asked for much less money.

However, if one adjusts the Budget estimate (BE) for FY21, the initial expected year of conducting the Census, and assumes that actual spending may be higher than BE as was the case in the 2011 Census, money sought by RGI is not that high.

Also, the 2027 Census may cost a bit more due to the proposed use of apps and smartphones by the 3.4 million enumerators who will collect comprehensive data much more efficiently than in earlier times.

 

Actual spending by RGI declining since FY21

The BE for conducting the Census in 2001 (FY01) was Rs 657 crore (Rs 6.57 billion) while actual spending was Rs 652 crore (Rs 6.52 billion).

In FY11, the estimate rose to Rs 1,999 crore (Rs 19.19 billion) while actual expenditure turned out to be Rs 2,726 crore (Rs 27.26 billon).

For FY21, the BE was Rs 4,568 crore (Rs 45.68 billion), but only Rs 712 crore (Rs 7.12 billon was spent as the Census was postponed due to the pandemic.

Inflation-adjusted expenditure on earlier Censuses

Most countries have conducted their Census in post-Covid period

As many as 66 countries, including China, conducted Census in the Covid-hit years of 2020 and 2021. Almost 100 countries did so in the next three years.

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Must Read! How Census 2027 Will Be Done
Must Read! How Census 2027 Will Be Done
'Caste Enumeration WILL Be Big Challenge'
'Caste Enumeration WILL Be Big Challenge'
'Migration Will Be Most Challenging Aspect Of Census'
'Migration Will Be Most Challenging Aspect Of Census'
What The Next Census Will Discover
What The Next Census Will Discover
Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census
Why This Dalit Leader Does Not Want A Caste Census

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

India boosts UAV power with advanced Heron drones and Spike missiles, IAF gets war ready4:08

India boosts UAV power with advanced Heron drones and...

'No More Low-Earners' - US Unveils 'Gold Card' Visa for Top Talent Only0:59

'No More Low-Earners' - US Unveils 'Gold Card' Visa for...

Assam Rifles Truck Ambushed, 2 Soldiers Martyred2:29

Assam Rifles Truck Ambushed, 2 Soldiers Martyred

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV