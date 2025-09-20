How Much Will Digital Census 2027 Cost?

The 2027 Census may cost a bit more due to the proposed use of apps and smartphones by the 3.4 million enumerators who will collect comprehensive data much more efficiently than in earlier times.

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has reportedly sought Rs 14,600 crore (Rs 146 billion) from the Centre to conduct the Census 2027.

If we adjust the money spent on conducting the Census in 2001 and 2011 for inflation, RGI should have asked for much less money.

However, if one adjusts the Budget estimate (BE) for FY21, the initial expected year of conducting the Census, and assumes that actual spending may be higher than BE as was the case in the 2011 Census, money sought by RGI is not that high.

Also, the 2027 Census may cost a bit more due to the proposed use of apps and smartphones by the 3.4 million enumerators who will collect comprehensive data much more efficiently than in earlier times.

Actual spending by RGI declining since FY21

The BE for conducting the Census in 2001 (FY01) was Rs 657 crore (Rs 6.57 billion) while actual spending was Rs 652 crore (Rs 6.52 billion).

In FY11, the estimate rose to Rs 1,999 crore (Rs 19.19 billion) while actual expenditure turned out to be Rs 2,726 crore (Rs 27.26 billon).

For FY21, the BE was Rs 4,568 crore (Rs 45.68 billion), but only Rs 712 crore (Rs 7.12 billon was spent as the Census was postponed due to the pandemic.

Inflation-adjusted expenditure on earlier Censuses

Most countries have conducted their Census in post-Covid period

As many as 66 countries, including China, conducted Census in the Covid-hit years of 2020 and 2021. Almost 100 countries did so in the next three years.

