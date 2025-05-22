HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Much Does Pakistan Spend On Defence?

How Much Does Pakistan Spend On Defence?

By Indivjal Dhasmana, Business Standard
May 22, 2025 08:20 IST

In 2024, Pakistan shelled out $10.2 billion in defence spends.

IMAGE: A Pakistani soldier salutes standing alongside an air defence missile system during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. Photograph: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters
 

Cash-strapped Pakistan may be a perennial borrower from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with average annual receipts of about a billion dollars in the last six years.

It received another $1 billion on Wednesday. But its spends on the military tend to run up 10 to 20 times the IMF loans it receives.

In 2024, the country received $1 billion under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth $7 billion approved for disbursal over 37 months. The same year, it shelled out $10.2 billion in defence spends.

Indivjal Dhasmana, Business Standard
