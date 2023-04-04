News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How Much Did Govt Spend On Minorities?

How Much Did Govt Spend On Minorities?

By Aditi Phadnis
April 04, 2023 09:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani.

The ministry of minority affairs informed the Lok Sabha that in 2022-2023, it had been allotted Rs 5,020.5 crore (Rs 50.20 billion); in the Revised Estimates, it had got Rs 2,612.66 crore (Rs 26.12 billion); and had spent, until the end of March this year, Rs 712.5 crore (Rs 7,12 billion).

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani was responding to a question by Member of Parliament from Kerala's Ponnani and Indian Union Muslim League leader E T Mohammed Basheer who questioned why funds allocated for the implementation of several projects related to minority welfare had not been properly utilised.

 

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

The minister rebutted this. She said the government implements different schemes for the welfare and support of every stratum, including minorities, especially the economically weaker and lesser privileged sections of society, through diverse schemes of the ministries of skill development and entrepreneurship, textiles, culture, women and child development and rural development.

The ministry of minority affairs, Irani said, specifically implements various schemes across the country for the socio-economic and educational empowerment of the six centrally notified minority communities.

These schemes give representation to all the weaker segments of society, including minorities.

The Budget Estimates represent the government's wishes and ambitions regarding the money it wants to spend.

The Revised Estimates show how the expenditure is likely to pan out.

The Actuals give the real number for how much was extended.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aditi Phadnis
Source: source
 
Print this article
BJP plans 'Sneh Milan' to woo Muslims in UP
BJP plans 'Sneh Milan' to woo Muslims in UP
'Muslims are beginning to warm up to BJP'
'Muslims are beginning to warm up to BJP'
Why This Muslim General Met RSS Chief
Why This Muslim General Met RSS Chief
When Thala Fandom Erupted In Chennai
When Thala Fandom Erupted In Chennai
Why Kids Spend Less Time On Sports
Why Kids Spend Less Time On Sports
Is Nitish's hold over administration slipping?
Is Nitish's hold over administration slipping?
400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting
400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Is Modi Wooing Muslims?

Is Modi Wooing Muslims?

Eye on 2024 LS polls, BJP launches Muslim outreach

Eye on 2024 LS polls, BJP launches Muslim outreach

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances