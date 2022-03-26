News
Rediff.com  » News » How many Kashmiri Pandits relocated in 8 years, Kejriwal asks BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 26, 2022 17:54 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for "doing politics" over Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, asking how many of them the party had been able to relocate to the valley.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

He also again suggested that the film, The Kashmir Files, should be uploaded on YouTube and proceeds so far earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

"Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to valley by BJP in last 8 yrs?" Kejriwal asked the BJP.

 

"The BJP is doing politics over the issue. We demand The Kashmir Files film to be uploaded on YouTube. The money earned from it should be spent on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits," he said during the post budget press conference.

The suggestion was first made by him on Thursday, when during an assembly session he criticised the move of making the film tax-free, and suggested the filmmaker to just upload it on YouTube for all to see free of cost.

