How Many Crorepatis In J&K Polls Phase I?

The first phase of the three phase Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Of the total 90 seats, polling will be held for the 24 seats in the Union Territory.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference supporters cheer at party Vice President Omar Abdullah's election rally in Pulwama, September 16, 2024, in support of alliance candidate from Rajpora Assembly seat Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir. Photograph: ANI Photo

Phase I: Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 219 candidates in the fray for the first phase, 110 are crorepatis.

The maximum number (18) candidates belong to Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has fielded 16 crorepati candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has 11 and Congress 8 crorepati candidates.

Phase I: Criminal Candidates

When it comes to criminal records, 36 candidates have declared criminal cases.

Of these, 25 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.

The maximum number (8) candidates belong to the JKPDP, while 7 belong to the JKNC and 2 belong to the BJP.

Phase I: Candidates Profile

Out of 219 candidates, 210 are male while 9 women are fighting the J&K polls in the first phase.

The maximum number -- 59 -- of candidates are from the 31 to 40 and 51 to 60 age groups.

Forty one candidates are graduates.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com