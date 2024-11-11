News
Home  » News » How did you lose Ayodhya?: Owaisi to Fadnavis on 'vote jihad'

How did you lose Ayodhya?: Owaisi to Fadnavis on 'vote jihad'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 11, 2024 11:01 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over his "vote jihad" remarks, claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party leader's (ideological) ancestors wrote "love letters" to Britishers instead of fighting against them.

IMAGE: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses an eelction rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Photograph: @aimim_national/X

During a public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, Owaisi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Hai to Safe Hai" slogan goes against the diversity ethos.

Fadnavis on Saturday claimed "vote jihad" had begun in poll-bound Maharashtra, which should be countered by "Dharma yuddha" of vote. He had mentioned the BJP's narrow loss in Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Countering him, Owaisi said, "Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers and Fadnavis is now teaching us about jihad. (PM) Narendra Modi, (Union minister) Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis together cannot defeat me in a debate."

 

Owaisi claimed the "dharmayuddha-jihad" remarks amounted to poll code violation.

"From where did 'vote jihad and dharmayuddha' come in democracy? You purchased MLAs; should we call you a thief?" the Hyderabad MP questioned.

While Fadnavis talks about (vote) jihad, his hero was writing "love letters" to Britishers, whereas "our freedom fighters did not negotiate with the foreign rulers," he said.

"We gave the method of fighting against the British. He (Fadnavis) said 'vote jihad' after they (BJP) didn't get votes in Malegaon (during Lok Sabha election). When they fail to get votes, they call it jihad. They lost in Ayodhya. How did that happen"? Owaisi questioned.

"Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, not yours. Fadnavis, whose ancestors were writing love letters to the British, will teach us jihad?" he added in a veiled attack on Hindutva ideologues revered by the BJP.

Modi says 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' because they (BJP) want to end the diversity of this country, the AIMIM leader said, adding the Maratha community was betrayed by rulers who failed to give them reservation.

Owaisi claimed many industrial projects went to Gujarat but Fadnavis showed no courage to stop them. "Was he afraid of Narendra Modi?" he asked.

Referring to a controversy over Hindutva seer Ramgiri Maharaj's statements, Owaisi said remarks against the Prophet won't be tolerated.

He appealed to people to come out to vote on November 20. "Our victory in Aurangabad will be saluted by the people of India," he added.

Owaisi addressed a public meeting in Jinsi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in support of AIMIM candidates Imtiaz Jaleel (Aurangabad East) and Naser Siddiqui (Aurangabad Central) for the November 20 assembly elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
