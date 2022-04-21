News
Rediff.com  » News » Hours after top cop transfers, Maharashtra stays five orders

Hours after top cop transfers, Maharashtra stays five orders

Source: PTI
April 21, 2022 13:39 IST
A day after carrying out a major reshuffle in the police force, the Maharashtra home department on Thursday stayed the promotion and transfers of five IPS officers.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The home department on Wednesday had issued an order to promote and transfer 11 superintendent of police-rank officials as deputy inspector general.

 

Of these, the promotion postings of IPS officers Rajendra Mane (at present DCP, state intelligence department), Mahesh Patil (DCP, crime, Mira-Bhayandar), Sanjay Jadhav (SP, highway safety), Punjabrao Ugale (SP, ACB, Thane) and Dattatraya Shinde (SP, Palghar) have been stayed, the department's latest order said.

The reason behind the stay was not immediately known.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, the home portfolio is with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

The state government on Wednesday promoted or transferred around 40 senior police officers, including Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey and Pimpri-Chinchwad commissioner Krishna Prakash. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
