Hours after top cop transfers, Maharashtra stays five orders

A day after carrying out a major reshuffle in the police force, the Maharashtra home department on Thursday stayed the promotion and transfers of five IPS officers.

The home department on Wednesday had issued an order to promote and transfer 11 superintendent of police-rank officials as deputy inspector general.

Of these, the promotion postings of IPS officers Rajendra Mane (at present DCP, state intelligence department), Mahesh Patil (DCP, crime, Mira-Bhayandar), Sanjay Jadhav (SP, highway safety), Punjabrao Ugale (SP, ACB, Thane) and Dattatraya Shinde (SP, Palghar) have been stayed, the department's latest order said.

The reason behind the stay was not immediately known.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, the home portfolio is with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

The state government on Wednesday promoted or transferred around 40 senior police officers, including Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey and Pimpri-Chinchwad commissioner Krishna Prakash.