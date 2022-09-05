News
'Horrific and heartbreaking': Canadian PM on mass stabbings

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 05, 2022 09:09 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described the Saskatchewan attacks as "horrific and heartbreaking."

IMAGE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photograph: Reuters

"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," tweeted Trudeau.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground," he added.

At least 10 people have been killed and 15 injured in a series of stabbing attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Police named two suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, and said that they are currently on the run.

Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety of Canada, earlier urged Saskatchewan residents to "shelter in place".

"To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those in proximity to the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please shelter in place and stay safe," he wrote on Twitter.

 

A 10 am Canadian time update from the Saskatchewan RCMP said there are multiple victims in multiple locations and it appears victims are being attacked at random.

Weldon is located about 50 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert, and about 25 kilometres southwest of James Smith Cree Nation.

In response to the "mass casualties" on James Smith Cree Nation the community, along with the Chakastaypasin Band of the Cree Nation and Peter Chapman Band, declared a state of emergency at noon Sunday, reported CBC.

The alert was first issued at 7:12 am CT Sunday and has since had several updates.

Residents in the Regina area are also being advised to not approach suspicious persons and to not pick up hitchhikers.

Instead, the RCMP said they should report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 911.

They are also being asked to not share the locations of police.

Police checkpoints have been set up throughout Saskatchewan, at least from Prince Albert to Regina, with officers checking identification.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
