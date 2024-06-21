Hooch tragedy rocks Tamil Nadu assembly as 47 dead so far

The toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 47 and the condition of at least 30 people is critical, the Tamil Nadu government said on Friday.

IMAGE: Family members mourn near mortal remains of a victim who died after drinking illegally brewed liquor, in Kallakurichi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The mortal remains of 29 people who died till Thursday were handed over to their relatives and the bodies were either buried or cremated, Kallakurichi District Collector Prasanth M S said.

"A total of 165 people were admitted to the Kallakurichi, JIPMER, Salem and Mundiambakkam government hospitals after consuming spurious liquor. Of them, 47 have died so far. The condition of 30 among 118 undergoing treatment is critical," he said.

"A heartening news is that three affected persons have recovered," the collector said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after visiting the patients undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi GH, the Collector said special teams have been formed to prevent the sale of illicit arrack in the district and they have been told to take up intense combing operations.

The administration had sufficient stock of medicines to treat the affected and presently efforts were on in taking door enumeration in Karunapuram on the number of persons who could be affected.

He appealed to those among the public who had consumed illicit liquor to voluntarily subject themselves to medical examination soon and undergo treatment if needed and thus avert possible threat to their lives.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members in the Tamil Nadu assembly were evicted en masse on Friday after the main opposition tried to raise some issue during the Question Hour, but the ruling was withdrawn by the Speaker soon, following an appeal made by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami had earlier said the party wanted to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has left '50 people dead', but was denied permission. He described the eviction as 'murder of democracy'.

Speaker M Appavu said the AIADMK members wanted to raise an issue during the Question Hour, which was against the House rules.

Members were free to raise matters during the Zero Hour, only after the completion of Question Hour, he added.

As the AIADMK members were unrelenting on their demand, the Speaker ordered for their eviction and ruled the opposition party legislators cannot attend the proceedings for the day.

Addressing the media outside the House, Palaniswami said he wanted to flag the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which he said has left '50 persons dead'.

Later, CM Stalin appealed to the Speaker that the members of the main opposition be allowed to participate in the proceedings, which Appavu duly obliged and asked the AIADMK MLAs to return.

The opposition party MLAs, including Palaniswami, earlier came to the Assembly wearing black shirts.