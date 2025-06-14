HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Honeymoon murder: Sonam's brother takes part in last rites of Raghuvanshi

Honeymoon murder: Sonam's brother takes part in last rites of Raghuvanshi

June 14, 2025 01:59 IST

The kin of Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi performed 'pind dan', a ritual for departed souls, in the holy town of Ujjain on Friday, with the attendees including main accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind.

IMAGE: Sonam Raghuvanshi at the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna, June 10, 2025. She was later taken to Shillong by the Meghalaya police. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sonam was arrested along with four others for allegedly killing her husband Raja while the couple was honeymooning in the picturesque north eastern state of Meghalaya.

The 'pind dan' (offering of heaps of food like rice, barley, flour and sesame seeds to pray for the souls of the departed) was carried out at the banks of Kshipra river by Raja's brothers Sachin and Vipin.

 

"Govind was with us when we did 'pind dan' at Siddhvat Ghat," Sachin told reporters.

Govind reiterated that he stands with Raja's family as they fight for justice.

A probe that began on May 23 after Raja disappeared in East Khasi Hills district there zeroed in on Sonam, who was held from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, and her alleged aides Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi and Akash Rajput.

The conspiracy to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi was hatched in Indore, shortly before his wedding with Sonam on May 11, and the mastermind is Raj Kushwaha while the woman had agreed to the plot, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem had said earlier.

Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2, while a search continued for Sonam, who at the time was presumed missing. She emerged at a dhaba in Ghazipur in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered before police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
