News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Home ministry orders CBI probe into Sonali Phogat's death

Home ministry orders CBI probe into Sonali Phogat's death

Source: PTI
September 12, 2022 18:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Union home ministry on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat, officials said.

Phogat, 43, was found dead in Goa in the intervening night of August 22-23.

The MHA's move came after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a probe by the CBI.

 

The home ministry asked the department of personnel and training to get the case probed by the CBI, an official privy to the development said.

The CBI functions under the administrative control of the DoPT.

Phogat, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa in the intervening night of August 22-23 and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

Earlier in the day, Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police has done a "tremendously good investigation" in the case and have also got some clues.

"But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI,” Sawant said.

So far, Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh and three others have been arrested in connection with the case.       

Phogat's family on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to have the CBI probe her death.

Rinku Phogat, brother of Sonali Phogat, said, "Our family has been demanding a CBI investigation in this matter right from the start."          

He said the family suspects a "conspiracy" behind her death and only a CBI probe can bring the truth out.        

Notably, on Sunday in Hisar, the 'Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat' had given an ultimatum to the government to recommend a CBI probe into the case by September 23 or else they will start a mass agitation.         

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Sunday said in Gurugram that the Haryana government also wants a CBI inquiry into this case.

Phogat's family had earlier met the chief minister.      

The Goa police has also visited Haryana's Hisar, Rohtak and Gurugram in connection with the case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sonali Phogat given methamphetamine drugs: Police
Sonali Phogat given methamphetamine drugs: Police
Sonali Phogat's drink was spiked by her aides: Police
Sonali Phogat's drink was spiked by her aides: Police
Sonali Phogat case: Goa restaurant owner, peddler held
Sonali Phogat case: Goa restaurant owner, peddler held
Crawley leads England home to complete SA series win
Crawley leads England home to complete SA series win
RSS seeks nod for processions across TN on Oct 2
RSS seeks nod for processions across TN on Oct 2
Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Ranveer's Big Award Night
Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Ranveer's Big Award Night
Gyanvapi: Muslim side loses plea, will appeal in HC
Gyanvapi: Muslim side loses plea, will appeal in HC
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Goa to recommend CBI probe in Sonali Phogat death case

Goa to recommend CBI probe in Sonali Phogat death case

CCTV footages show Sonali Phogat's last hours

CCTV footages show Sonali Phogat's last hours

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances