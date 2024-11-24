News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » His name will be written in...: Raut slams ex-CJI Chandrachud

His name will be written in...: Raut slams ex-CJI Chandrachud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 24, 2024 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alleging that he had removed the fear of the law from politicians who defected from parties in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut. Photograph: ANI Photo

Raut claimed that by not deciding on the disqualification petitions, Chandrachud kept doors and windows open for defections.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader's statement comes after his party faced a severe drubbing in the state assembly elections, as it managed to clinch only 20 out of 95 seats it contested as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

 

The performance of the party's alliance partners was no better, with the Congress winning only 16 out of 101 seats and NCP-SP getting only 10 out of 86 seats it contested.

Talking to reporters, Raut alleged, "He (Chandrachud) has removed the fear of the law from defectors. His name will be written in black letters in history."

Following the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022, the party's faction headed by Uddhav Thackeray filed petitions in the Supreme Court on the disqualification of party MLAs who defected along with Eknath Shinde. The apex court put the onus on the assembly Speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions, which he did earlier this year, declaring the Sena bloc led by Shinde as the real political party .

Raut alleged that the results of the assembly election were pre-decided. If the then CJI had decided on the disqualification petitions on time, the outcome would have been different.

"We are sad but not disappointed. We will not leave the fight incomplete. Division of votes was also a factor, and the RSS played an important role in the election. The poisonous campaign impacted us negatively," he said.

He said the swearing-in ceremony for the new government should be held in neighbouring Gujarat.

Meanwhile, in his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena-UBT leader claimed that it was time to offer condolences to the Election Commission, which turned a blind eye to the use of money power.

"The courts have been in the ICU for a long time," he alleged.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Forget About EVM Hacking!'
'Forget About EVM Hacking!'
'Voter Is Keeping Centre On Tenterhooks'
'Voter Is Keeping Centre On Tenterhooks'
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
Intensity of FPI outflow reduces in Dec
Intensity of FPI outflow reduces in Dec
Verstappen vrooms to fourth title in Vegas
Verstappen vrooms to fourth title in Vegas
'Bumrah's Action Is Legal'
'Bumrah's Action Is Legal'
Clashes erupts in UP's Sambhal over mosque survey
Clashes erupts in UP's Sambhal over mosque survey
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
What Maharashtra Win Means For Modi
What Maharashtra Win Means For Modi
Bitter results for MVA in Maharashtra's sugar belt
Bitter results for MVA in Maharashtra's sugar belt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances