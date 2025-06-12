HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hindus fly aerial banner to back Cuomo as NY mayoral race heats up

By Seema Hakhu Kachru
June 12, 2025 09:05 IST

In a bold display of civic engagement, members of the Hindu American community launched an aerial banner over New York City this week, endorsing Andrew Cuomo for mayor and urging voters to support experienced, inclusive leadership in a high-stakes race that has captured national attention.

IMAGE: Democratic mayoral candidates Andrew Cuomo, shakes hands with Zohran Mamdani, after participating in a Democratic mayoral primary debate, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in New York. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/Pool via Reuters

The banner, which read 'Hindus for Cuomo: United NYC, No Hate', flew over key neighbourhoods in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

The visual campaign aimed to underscore the community's growing concerns over rising crime, divisive rhetoric, and a perceived leadership vacuum in the city.

The endorsement comes as the Democratic primary narrows to a contest between Cuomo, the former three-term New York Governor, and Assembly member Zohran Mamdani.

 

Two internal polls released this week show a competitive race: a survey by Data for Progress for Mamdani's super PAC found Cuomo ahead by two points, while a separate poll commissioned by Cuomo's campaign gave him a 12-point lead.

Early voting will begin on Saturday, and the primary is scheduled for June 24. Analysts note a significant portion of the electorate remains persuadable, with 8-9 per cent of voters still undecided.

While Mamdani enjoys upto 15 per cent favourability rating among those who know him, 28 per cent said they have not heard enough about him. Cuomo, meanwhile, holds near-universal recognition of name and a split favourability rating of 48-49 per cent.

Organisers said the aerial message was launched to advocate for a leader who aligns with Hindu values of unity, peace, and non-violence.

"We are at a moment where leadership cannot be learned on the job," said Dr Rakesh Shreedhar, President of the Hindu American PAC of New York.

"Governor Cuomo's leadership experience is not only relevant but crucial in tackling the critical challenges New York City faces today."

Kusum Vyas, a Houston-based environmental activist and founder of the Green Kumbh Alliance, noted that the message resonated far beyond city limits.

"What happens in New York shapes discourse across America. Our community, rooted in Ahimsa -- non-violence -- and equity, supports leadership that is dignified and inclusive."

Balu Advani, a practising Hindu and prominent businessman, emphasised the need for steadiness.

"New York needs effective and experienced leadership during these challenging times. Andrew Cuomo is the best candidate for the job," he said.

Sathya Dosapati, a long-time activist from New Jersey, said, "Historically, New York is the gateway to America. We must preserve its heritage by making sure we elect leaders who are qualified for the job."

The Hindu American PAC of New York stated the banner was part of a larger campaign to amplify Hindu American voices in civic life -- centred on values of inclusion, accountability and cultural harmony.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
