HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hindu youth jumps into canal to escape mob in Bangladesh, dies

Hindu youth jumps into canal to escape mob in Bangladesh, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 21:11 IST

x

A 25-year-old Hindu man died after he jumped into a canal to escape a mob which accused him of theft in northwestern Bangladesh, in the latest incident of violence targeting the minority community.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased was identified as Mithun Sarkar, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) spokesman Kajol Debnath said.

Sarkar was chased by a mob accusing him of theft in Naogaon district on Tuesday. To escape, he jumped into a canal but tragically drowned, Debnath said.

 

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Council demanded actions against alarmingly increased and continued persecution of minorities.

As the date of the general elections draws nearer, communal violence is increasing at an alarming rate, it said, adding that the forum believed the incidents aimed to prevent minority voters from casting votes for candidates of their choice.

"The Central Committee of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad has expressed deep anger, concern and strong condemnation over the severity of communal violence," it said.

It said minority communities across the country are gripped by fear and anxiety about an uncertain future and have become apprehensive about being able to cast their votes freely and without obstruction in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Council said it has recorded 51 incidents of communal violence in December 2025 alone. "These included 10 murders, 10 cases of theft and robbery, 23 incidents involving the occupation of homes, business establishments, temples and land, looting and arson," it said. The council, however, did not provide the details of four murders.

Four people were detained on alleged charges of defamation of Islam or being foreign agents, it added.

In the past seven days, it said, miscreants raped a Hindu widow, looted a Hindu jewellery shop and intimidated a Hindu deputy commissioner or administrative chief of northwestern Kurigram district as she was discharging duties as the election returning officer.

It said that standing paddy crops on 96 decimal land belonging to Satyaranjan Das were burned in southeastern Laxmimur on January 2.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December.

A 40-year-old grocery shop owner, identified as Moni Chakraborty, was murdered by unidentified attackers who struck him with a sharp weapon on the night of January 5 at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila.

Rana Pratap Bairagi, a 38-year-old ice-making factory owner, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper called 'Dainik BD Khabar' published from Narail, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified assailants on January 5 in Jessore district.

Khokon Chandra Das, 50, was brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire by miscreants while returning home after closing his shop on the night of December 31. He died in a hospital three days later on January 3.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack
Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack
Another Hindu man killed near Dhaka, second incident within hours
Another Hindu man killed near Dhaka, second incident within hours
Yet another Hindu businessman shot dead in Bangladesh
Yet another Hindu businessman shot dead in Bangladesh
3 arrested for Hindu businessman's murder in Bangladesh
3 arrested for Hindu businessman's murder in Bangladesh
Hindu businessman attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire
Hindu businessman attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 3

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Singh Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai1:12

Chitrangda Singh Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai

Nature's Magic: Bhaderwah Valley Dressed in Pristine Snow0:38

Nature's Magic: Bhaderwah Valley Dressed in Pristine Snow

Shraddha Kapoor Spotted in a No-Makeup Look0:50

Shraddha Kapoor Spotted in a No-Makeup Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO