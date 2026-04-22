Himachal School Teacher Faces Inquiry Over Slapping Toddler

A government school teacher in Himachal Pradesh faces an inquiry after allegedly slapping a 2.5-year-old student for soiling himself, sparking outrage and prompting an official investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A government school teacher in Cheog village, Himachal Pradesh, is under investigation for allegedly slapping a 2.5-year-old boy.

The inquiry was initiated after the child's father filed a written complaint detailing the alleged incident.

The child reportedly soiled himself in school, which allegedly led to the teacher slapping him, frightening other children.

The school principal has confirmed the complaint and promised a detailed inquiry into the matter.

An inquiry has been ordered against a government school teacher in Cheog village here for allegedly slapping a 2.5-year-old boy in the school, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigation Launched Into Alleged Slapping Incident

The inquiry will be conducted by the block elementary education officer (BEEO), who will prepare and submit a report regarding the incident, after which further action will be taken.

The action follows a written complaint submitted by the child's father, alleging that the incident occurred when his son soiled himself in the school, which prompted the teacher to slap him. The incident frightened the children, according to the complaint.

Teacher's Response and School's Reaction

He further alleged that on confronting the teacher, she allegedly asked him to do whatever he wanted, claiming she has good connections with the higher ups. She also asked him not to send his children to the same school anymore, the complaint said.

The school's principal, Sandeep Sharma, confirmed that a complaint has been received and said a detailed inquiry would be conducted. He said the accused teacher reportedly claimed that the child had smeared faeces on another student, which led to the situation.

The inquiry follows a formal complaint, which is the standard first step when allegations of misconduct are made against a government employee. Such inquiries typically involve gathering evidence and witness statements to determine if disciplinary action is warranted. The BEEO's report will be crucial in determining the next steps in this case.