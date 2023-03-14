News
Rediff.com  » News » High-level panel set up to fast-track infra projects along China border

High-level panel set up to fast-track infra projects along China border

Source: PTI
March 14, 2023 21:46 IST
The government on Tuesday decided to set up a committee of secretaries to fast-track implementation of infrastructure projects along the border with China.

IMAGE: The infrastructure for housing 450 tanks and over 22,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector opposite China, built by the Indian Army using 3D printing technology. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh called for expediting all pending projects on top priority, stating that a "whole of nation" approach should be adopted in matters of national security, the defence ministry said.

 

The meeting was attended by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railways, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Power Minister RK Singh, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Ladakh Lt Governor Brig BD Mishra (Retd), Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Army Chief Gene Manoj Pande and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane were among those who attended the meeting.

"To fast-track the pending projects, it has been decided to set up a committee of secretaries which will meet at frequent intervals," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
