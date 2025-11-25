Hidma death: 'Protesters used pepper spray on Delhi cops'

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday remanded 17 (11 girls, six boys) accused to three days' judicial custody.

IMAGE: Delhi Police take protesters to Patiala House Court following their arrest for demonstrating at India Gate with posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Delhi police sought their judicial custody. They have been arrested in a case lodged at Parliament Street Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Sahil Monga remanded the accused persons to three days' judicial custody after hearing submissions from the Delhi Police and their counsel.

During the hearing, Delhi police alleged that the accused persons have been arrested in relation to a protest during which slogans were raised in favour of Maoist Madvi Hidma, they obstructed the public servants from discharging their duties, they also violated the orders passed by the public servants, and they also caused injuries to public servants.

According to officials, the protesters tried to block a road while holding posters of Hidma and allegedly sprayed pepper spray on police personnel when officers attempted to disperse them.

The accused were produced before the Patiala House Court after they were detained during the protest on Sunday.

The court also asked the Delhi Police to submit a copy of the videos related to the incident.

The court further directed that one of the accused be kept in a safe house until his age is verified, as he has claimed to be a minor.

Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim appeared for the five girls accused in this case. He submitted that the accused are students and carried out a peaceful protest.

He also submitted that the girls were manhandled and were subjected to harrasment and suffered injuries.

It was also submitted that, if the police seek judicial custody, the accused persons should be released, as their custodial interrogation is not required.

Advocate Ibrahim said that the bail application for the five accused will be filed on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the court also interacted with the girls who alleged manhandling.

DCP (New Delhi District ) was also present during the hearing. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

A total of 22 people were arrested for allegedly blocking a road, obstructing police and using pepper spray on Delhi Police personnel during a protest at the India Gate on Sunday.

Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered FIRs in two police stations for staging a protest at the C hexagon on India Gate and allegedly using chilli spray/pepper spray on police personnel.

At Kartavya Path Police Station, six male protesters were arrested under BNS sections 74, 79, 115(2), 132, 221, 223, and 61(2).

The second FIR was registered at the Sansad Marg Police Station, in which other protesters have been arrested.They have been booked under BNS sections 223A, 132, 221, 121A, 126(2), and 3(5).

Speaking to ANI, New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "This matter is also under thorough investigation, and strict action will certainly be taken... An FIR has been registered under various sections, including against the use of force against the police, road blockades, and the use of chilli spray..."

Reacting to the use of posters associated with the Naxalite Madvi Hidma during the protest, he said that legal action would be taken in the matter.

He further said, "Yes, it has been found to be true, and we are investigating it. We have registered an FIR in this regard. We are taking legal action in this matter."

The protestors who held their agitation at the C hexagon on India Gate allegedly used chilli spray/ pepper spray on police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road, police said.

Earlier, DCP Mahla said that for the first time, pepper spray was used against police personnel during such a kind of agitation.

DCP Mahla said, "Some of the protesters gathered inside the C-Hexagon and then tried to cross the barricade that we had put in place to restrict movement. However, they did not comply; they broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there...We requested them to move, as many ambulances and medical personnel were waiting behind them and required emergency access...We removed them from the C-Hexagon to avoid disrupting traffic. During the removal, several protesters scuffled with the police, and many of our personnel were injured."

"For the first time, we encountered the use of pepper spray against police personnel. A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," the Delhi Police official said.

Visuals from the protest site on Sunday showed agitators holding posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter.

Delhi Police, in a statement said, "A protest was held this evening at C Hexagon, India Gate, over pollution. But the protesters were holding posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma. When they tried to block the road, the police tried to remove them, but they sprayed pepper spray on the police personnel and tried to attack them. The police are now taking legal action against them."